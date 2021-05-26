Martin Dallaire Acquires 850,000 Shares of Visible Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:VGD) Stock

Visible Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:VGD) Director Martin Dallaire purchased 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$113,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$167,500.

Shares of VGD stock remained flat at $C$0.14 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,201. Visible Gold Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87.

About Visible Gold Mines

Visible Gold Mines Inc acquires and explores for gold mineral deposits in northwestern QuÃ©bec, Canada. The company holds 30% interest in the Hazeur property covering 60 mining claims in the Chibougamau Township; the Project 167 comprising 1156 mining claims located in the James Bay territory in Quebec; and the Doda Project that covers an area of 14 square kilometers.

