Masco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,645 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,358% compared to the average daily volume of 250 put options.

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $348,087.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,855 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,757. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Masco by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 85.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

MAS opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. Masco has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 17.95%.

Masco declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.