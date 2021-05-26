MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Stock Price Down 5.1%

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) shares were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.08 and last traded at $29.08. Approximately 2,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 236,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.64.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCFT. B. Riley lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $534.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter worth approximately $764,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

