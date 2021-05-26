Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) Trading Up 9.1%

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND)’s stock price was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 3,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 6,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter. Mastermind had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.05%.

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients with category-leading brands. Its programs could take in various forms, including creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications.

