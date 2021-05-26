Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 42,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 787,222 shares.The stock last traded at $16.40 and had previously closed at $18.17.

MAXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $526.64 million and a P/E ratio of -2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.49.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth $154,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth $248,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth $422,000. 28.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

