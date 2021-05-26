MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 534 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

OC stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.26. 5,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,309. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.23.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OC. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

