Mcp Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Mcp Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0076 per share on Monday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 30th. This is a boost from Mcp Master Income Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.0064.

Mcp Master Income Trust Company Profile

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

