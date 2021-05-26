MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.70 Million

Equities analysts expect that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will post $5.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.89 million and the lowest is $5.50 million. MediWound reported sales of $4.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year sales of $26.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.21 million to $29.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.68 million, with estimates ranging from $19.20 million to $22.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 125.38% and a negative net margin of 41.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDWD shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on MediWound in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.38. 168,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61. MediWound has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter worth approximately $982,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 337,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 82,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.65% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

