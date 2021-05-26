MEDNAX (MD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MEDNAX (NYSE: MD) recently:

5/24/2021 – MEDNAX had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $22.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – MEDNAX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MEDNAX’s shares have outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period. The company's American Anesthesiology divestiture should help it reduce its risk profile and streamline its operations as well. It divested its Radiology Solutions medical group in December 2020 to focus on its core business. The company's revenues have been benefiting from inorganic growth through strategic acquisitions and strong segmental performances. The company continues to expand its telemedicine services. The company has undertaken several initiatives to control costs such as temporary salary reductions and furloughing employees. Its first-quarter earnings beat estimates on lower expenses. The company’s high-debt level remains a concern. Lower ROE reflects the company's inefficiency in using its shareholders’ funds.”

5/17/2021 – MEDNAX had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.50 to $24.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – MEDNAX had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.50 to $24.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – MEDNAX had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $20.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – MEDNAX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of MEDNAX have underperformed its industry in the year-to-date period. The company's lack of solvency bothers. Lower ROE does not bode well for MEDNAX. Nevertheless, the company's American Anesthesiology divestiture should help it reduce its risk profile and streamline its operations as well. It divested its radiology services medical group in December 2020 to focus on its core business.The company's revenues have been benefiting from operational excellence, inorganic growth via strategic acquisitions and strong segmental performances. The company continues to expand its telemedicine services. It has undertaken several initiatives to control costs, such as temporary salary reductions and furloughing employees in response to the current scenario.”

4/14/2021 – MEDNAX had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $22.00 to $28.00.

Shares of MD traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $31.57. 998,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,684. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $32.71.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

