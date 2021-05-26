Megacoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $379,253.43 and $4.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.32 or 0.00501027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005657 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00010973 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000225 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,508,718 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.