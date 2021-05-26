Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) shares rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.03 and last traded at $16.03. Approximately 159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Meiji from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43.

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It offers yogurt, drinking milk, beverages, cheese, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen foods, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, infant and eternal formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, foodstuffs, livestock products, and sugar and corn sweeteners, as well as transportation services.

