Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $273,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC opened at $94.21 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.93 and a 200-day moving average of $91.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEC. Barclays increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

