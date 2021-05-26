Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,554,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in IQVIA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in IQVIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 737,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,378,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $242.13 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.18 and a twelve month high of $244.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.13. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 115.30, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens raised IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

