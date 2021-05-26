Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,658 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Chewy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,474,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Chewy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,357,000 after acquiring an additional 591,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Chewy by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,851,000 after acquiring an additional 408,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,637,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $993,714.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,190,469 shares of company stock valued at $504,577,145. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHWY opened at $73.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.40. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.06. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

