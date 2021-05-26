Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Insider Joseph Wright Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) insider Joseph Wright sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $930,450.00.

Joseph Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Joseph Wright sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $321,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 902.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day moving average is $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $248.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 54.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

