Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of MTOR opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Meritor has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.42.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Meritor will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Meritor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Meritor in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Meritor by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

