Meta (MTA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.34 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Meta coin can currently be purchased for about $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meta has a total market capitalization of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Meta Coin Profile

Meta (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

