MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Update

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 1,533.3% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:CXH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.12. 15,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,564. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 35,929 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 20.8% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 71,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares during the period. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

