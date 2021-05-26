MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 120.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,118 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $9,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

NYSE MGP traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $36.18. 6,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,630. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average of $32.76. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.61%.

MGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.