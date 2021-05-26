MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Trading 5.6% Higher

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares traded up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.92 and last traded at $41.92. 332,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 9,103,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGM. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $80,768,048.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. Insiders have sold 2,299,538 shares of company stock valued at $86,004,393 over the last 90 days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25,207 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

