MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $80,768,048.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,619 shares in the company, valued at $283,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at $728,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,299,538 shares of company stock worth $86,004,393. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 25,207 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

