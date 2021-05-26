Michael Xie Sells 40,000 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00.

Fortinet stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.57. The company had a trading volume of 716,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.52 and its 200-day moving average is $164.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $216.41.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 253.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,012 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after acquiring an additional 912,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $111,136,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

