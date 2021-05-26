Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Up to $6.90

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.90, but opened at $7.09. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 1,788 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on MFGP. Zacks Investment Research cut Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micro Focus International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFGP. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 1,891.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

