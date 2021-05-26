Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) EVP Jamie Christensen Sells 435 Shares

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MRTX traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.50. 315,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,503. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.40. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.90 and a 12 month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.02) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,573,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $783,456,000 after purchasing an additional 293,179 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,535,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,067,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,600,000 after purchasing an additional 234,440 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,510,000 after buying an additional 248,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,333,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,383,000 after buying an additional 278,868 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

