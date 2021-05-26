Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Up 4.9% This Week

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 26th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $29.65 million and $298,054.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for $332.98 or 0.00839915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00058784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.96 or 0.00348006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00182105 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00033509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.26 or 0.00838104 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 89,055 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars.

