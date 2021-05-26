Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Trading Down 5.4%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) fell 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $16.57. 4,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 121,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MIRM. Zacks Investment Research cut Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.28.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01). Equities analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

