Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. 1,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 9,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92.

Mirvac Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRVGF)

Mirvac is an Australian property group with a clearly defined purpose to reimagine urban life. By creating beautiful homes, inspiring workplace precincts and thriving shopping centres, we aim to make a positive contribution to our cities and communities. Mirvac was founded in 1972, which means we've been shaping Australia's urban landscape for almost fifty years.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Mirvac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirvac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.