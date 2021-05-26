Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.30

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.30 and last traded at $41.30, with a volume of 1096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitsubishi Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.59.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.