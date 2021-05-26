Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,686 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $156.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.78.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

