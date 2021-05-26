Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

