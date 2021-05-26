Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 74.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 76.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.35. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DISCK. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

