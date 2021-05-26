Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,992 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AAP opened at $188.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.33 and a 1 year high of $210.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.36 and a 200-day moving average of $171.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on AAP. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

