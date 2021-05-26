Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,231,987,000 after acquiring an additional 418,292 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in Masimo by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,192,000 after purchasing an additional 381,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Masimo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,373,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,935,000 after buying an additional 174,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $218.86 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $203.81 and a 12 month high of $284.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.05.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

