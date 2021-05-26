MKM Partners Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $152.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective hoisted by MKM Partners from $141.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.20.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT opened at $142.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,670,460 shares of company stock valued at $642,613,029 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,073 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.