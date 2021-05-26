Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,986 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $31,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.62. 120,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,842,497. The stock has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $64.02.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

