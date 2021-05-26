Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Decreases Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD cut its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,346 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.06% of The Timken worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of The Timken by 262,539.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,300,000 after acquiring an additional 908,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $63,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Timken by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,320,000 after acquiring an additional 513,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Timken by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,137,000 after acquiring an additional 478,718 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Timken by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,632,000 after acquiring an additional 393,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.97. 4,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,218. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.37 and a 200-day moving average of $79.64. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other news, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $2,995,461.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,388 shares in the company, valued at $29,190,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,393 shares of company stock worth $15,368,480 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TKR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

