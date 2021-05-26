Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 50.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Unilever were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 68.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Unilever by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

NYSE:UL traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $60.76. 82,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,477. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.96. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $159.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

