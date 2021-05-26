Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Invests $5.44 Million in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 106,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in PROG in the first quarter worth about $273,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PROG by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,471,000 after buying an additional 745,544 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PROG by 0.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 161,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in PROG in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in PROG in the first quarter worth about $13,563,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

PRG stock traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $52.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,766. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.03.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.11 million. PROG had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 27.12%. Analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

