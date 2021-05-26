Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Purchases 562,107 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,426,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 562,107 shares during the quarter. Stericycle comprises approximately 2.3% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 1.55% of Stericycle worth $108,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 80,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in Stericycle by 1.9% in the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 119,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,058,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the first quarter worth $290,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

SRCL traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $78.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -606.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.06. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.14 and a 12-month high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

