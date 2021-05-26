Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Monro in a report released on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Monro’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.34 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Monro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $62.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. Monro has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $72.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Monro by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the first quarter valued at about $830,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Monro during the first quarter worth approximately $768,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Monro during the first quarter worth approximately $10,877,000.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.