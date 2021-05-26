Morgan Stanley Boosts Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $319.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $312.00 to $319.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock’s current price.

ESS has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.60.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $292.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.72. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $300.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

