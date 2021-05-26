Morgan Stanley Cuts Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $76.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Get Spire alerts:

SR opened at $71.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.27. Spire has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.25.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in Spire by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.