Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.49. 334,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,164,036. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.57. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $41.55 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

