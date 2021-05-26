Morgan Stanley Raises Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Price Target to $29.00

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE HESM opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $620.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 2.27. Hess Midstream has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Hess Midstream news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $60,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 32,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $753,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,609,236 shares of company stock valued at $73,649,620 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after buying an additional 129,407 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,156,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,925,000 after buying an additional 601,762 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,123,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 449,003 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 219,679 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 4,903.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 661,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 648,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

