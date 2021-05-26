Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.62

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.62 and traded as high as C$16.23. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$16.19, with a volume of 48,737 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The firm has a market cap of C$636.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.63.

In other Morguard North American Residential REIT news, Director Bruce Keith Robertson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$118.00 per share, with a total value of C$590,000.00.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile (TSE:MRG.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

