mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market capitalization of $18.53 million and $3.74 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00002738 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00078249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00018203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.79 or 0.00947288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,824.99 or 0.09798362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00091283 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.