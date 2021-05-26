mStable USD (MUSD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4,868.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 26th. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a market cap of $40.45 million and approximately $4,868.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,783.62 or 0.99850811 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00036784 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00093908 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000697 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars.

