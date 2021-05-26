M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,663,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,702,000 after acquiring an additional 172,920 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,617,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Omnicell by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,736,000 after purchasing an additional 241,675 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after buying an additional 615,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Omnicell by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after buying an additional 470,486 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.86.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $135.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.96 and a 200-day moving average of $125.05. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $146.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

