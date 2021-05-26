M&T Bank Corp Has $825,000 Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 159.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kennametal by 45.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kennametal by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Kennametal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.58. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 315.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.08.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

In other Kennametal news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

