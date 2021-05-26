M&T Bank Corp Has $913,000 Stock Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 285.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,816 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,995,000 after acquiring an additional 642,278 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Mimecast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mimecast by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 48,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MIME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,486,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 960,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,802,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,319.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,500 shares of company stock worth $10,382,170. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

